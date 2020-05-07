Getty Images

It looks like the Patriots will be spending extended time in Los Angeles if the 2020 NFL season plays out as scheduled.

The Patriots will kick off a run of three straight road games against the Chargers on Sunday in Week 13. They’ll be back in SoFi Stadium — assuming all goes as planned on the construction front — on Thursday night in Week 14 to face the Rams.

New England would then be off until facing the Dolphins in Monday in Week 15. The Patriots will then return home for the Bills on a Monday night and the Jets on at a to be determined Sunday time in the final two weeks of the regular season.

In other highlights on the Patriots schedule, they’ll host former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in Week Seven and head to Kansas City for a Week Four Sunday afternoon date with the Chiefs team that beat the Niners in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots have Sunday night games in Seattle in Week Two and at home against the Ravens in Week 10. They’ll visit the Jets on Monday night in Week Nine.