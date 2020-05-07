Patriots sign Justin Rohrwasser, Cassh Maluia, Justin Herron

Getty Images

The Patriots have signed three more draft picks, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

The signings of Justin Rohrwasser, Cassh Maluia and Justin Herron leave only four of the Patriots’ 10 draft picks unsigned. Center Dustin Woodard, edge rusher Josh Uche and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings also have signed.

Uche also was listed on Thursday’s transactions report.

That leaves only safety Kyle Dugger, tight end Devin Asiasi, tight end Dalton Keene and offensive guard Michael Onwenu unsigned.

Rohrwasser, a kicker from Marshall, was a fifth-round draft choice.

Maluia, a linebacker from Wyoming, was a sixth-round choice.

Herron, an offensive tackle from Wake Forest, was a sixth-round choice.