Raiders add three undrafted free agents

The Raiders added three more undrafted rookies to their 90-man roster on Thursday, including a pair of teammates from Utah State.

Wide receiver Siaosi Mariner was a graduate transfer after playing at Utah for three seasons. He caught 63 passes for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns during his only season at Utah State.

Kicker Dominik Eberle is the other Aggie to make the move to Vegas. He was 21-of-24 on field goals and 45-of-45 on extra points during his final college season.

The Raiders also signed defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk. He had 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recover for Michigan State last season.