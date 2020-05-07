Getty Images

The Raiders have not been one of the NFL’s prime teams in recent years, but there’s no doubt that the NFL wants to showcase Las Vegas in prime time.

The NFL’s first season in Las Vegas will feature four of the Raiders’ eight home games in prime time, starting when the Raiders’ new home, Allegiant Stadium, opens on Monday Night Football against the Saints in Week Two.

On October 25, the Raiders host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Brady in prime time will be a marquee draw all season long.

The Raiders return to Sunday Night Football on November 22 with a home game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

And the Raiders’ fourth and final prime time home game takes place on December 17, when the Chargers come to town.

In their first year in the City of Lights, the Raiders will be spending plenty of time playing under the lights.