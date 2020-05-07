Ravens sign J.K. Dobbins, Geno Stone and two undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Ravens signed two more members of their 2020 draft class on Thursday.

Second-round pick J.K. Dobbins and seventh-rounder Geno Stone joined four of their new teammates in agreeing to four-year deals with the team. The Ravens made 10 picks overall last month.

Dobbins ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final season at Ohio State. Many projected he would be off the board well before the Ravens made the 55th overall pick and General Manager Eric DeCosta said the running back was too good to pass up at that point.

Dobbins joins Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in a deep running back group.

Stone played safety at Iowa and had 70 tackles, three tackles for for loss, one sack, one interception and three forced fumbles in his final college season.

The team announced that they have signed former North Carolina defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and former Syracuse guard Evan Adams to their 90-man roster. That brings their total number of undrafted free agent signings to 20.