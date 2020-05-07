Ravens: We became aware of Earl Thomas situation Wednesday night

Getty Images

An incident involving Ravens safety Earl Thomas and his wife from last month became public via TMZ on Wednesday night and Thomas’ team was among those hearing about it for the first time.

Per court documents from Texas, Thomas’ wife held a gun to his head after confronting him about alleged adultery at a house in Austin on April 13. She was arrested and bonded out of jail.

Thomas said Wednesday night that it was “pissing me off that it got out” and the Ravens issued a statement on Thursday saying that the TMZ report was the first they’d heard of any disturbance.

“We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning,” the statement said.

Nina Thomas’ attorney told TMZ that his client “unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations.”