Report: Cam Newton open to backup job

May 7, 2020
Cam Newton remains the most prominent unsigned quarterback in the NFL and one of the questions that has been raised about his playing future is whether the one-time league MVP would take a job as a clear backup.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the answer to that question is yes after initial indications he wanted to at least compete for a starting job. That’s not terribly surprising as there aren’t any clear staring opportunities available at the moment and Newton is going to have to show he’s healthy enough to play in order to push his stock back up around the league.

The Jaguars recently said that they were looking at veteran options to match with Gardner Minshew and Andy Dalton’s move to Dallas leaves Newton alone at the top of that list. The Patriots are the oddsmakers’ favorites for signing Newton, but all signs have been that they’re content to roll with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Newton’s willingness to be a backup could expand the field of options whether or not Jacksonville and New England will be in the running. The complications involved with getting a read on Newton’s health after last year’s foot injury and surgery will remain in place as long as facilities are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that may keep his market from coming together.

