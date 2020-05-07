Report: Raiders to open on the road at Carolina

Getty Images

If there are any construction delays in Las Vegas, they have exactly one extra week to get them squared away.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Raiders will open the season at Carolina.

While the Raiders have projected optimism that Allegiant Stadium will open on time, there have been multiple COVID-19 diagnoses on the construction site.

According to an earlier report from Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com, the Saints will visit Las Vegas in Week Two for a Monday Night Football matchup, which appears to be the regular season debut for the Raiders’ new home.