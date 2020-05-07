Reports: Early-season schedule won’t focus on interconference games

Getty Images

The notion that the NFL might front-load the schedule with nothing but interconference games — to make it easier to cancel them if need be — appears to be debunked.

A number of early reports about tonight’s schedule reveal show division games in Week One and early in the season.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the league will not isolate interconference games in the first month, and that the Packers will play an NFC North foe at home in Week Two.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Washington will begin the season at home against the Eagles.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints will open at home against the Buccaneers, providing a Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady matchup to start the season.

Likewise, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports the Jets will visit Buffalo in the opener.

Those reports would also suggest a high likelihood of Cowboys-Giants (#asexpected), Panthers-Falcons, and Patriots-Dolphins games in Week One as well.

The league might have plans to concentrate those interconference games otherwise, to give themselves options if the season needs to be modified in some way, but it appears they want to start the season with a bang.