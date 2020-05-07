Richard Sherman: Foolish to blame Jimmy Garoppolo for Super Bowl loss

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2020, 7:01 AM EDT
Getty Images

Fingers were pointed in the aftermath of the Chiefs’ comeback win in Super Bowl LIV and many of them settled on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo went 3-of-11 for 36 yards and an interception as a 10-point lead evaporated in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. That fed into speculation that the 49ers might consider signing Tom Brady, which the team discussed before deciding to stand pat with Garoppolo.

Cornerback Richard Sherman thinks it was “foolish” for anyone to blame Garoppolo for things going haywire in the first place. He noted Garoppolo “doesn’t play defense” and that the unit’s inability to get a stop was a bigger factor.

“Jimmy played fine,” Sherman said on KNBR, via the Sacramento Bee. “He did what he was supposed to do. We got to finish that game out. I got to finish that game out. I got to do what I’m supposed to do. I’m an All-Pro player, I got to play All-Pro down the stretch. . . . I think, along with other leaders on the team, we would defend him vigorously because that had nothing to do with him.”

Getting to the Super Bowl required strong efforts from both Garoppolo and the defense over the course of the season. Getting another chance to finish the job is far from a sure thing, but the Niners have made it clear they believe they have the right guy to get it done.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Richard Sherman: Foolish to blame Jimmy Garoppolo for Super Bowl loss

  1. I’m not. I am saying I do not think he is a very good QB (not elite), isn’t the reason you went, and wasn’t going to help you either. Team lost that game, but QBs paid at that level need to be able to overcome that. He can’t.

  2. Isn’t one of the biggest plays from the Super Bowl when Sherman got burnt and had his face in the turf?

  4. Sherman is absolutely right. No one should blame the 49ers QB. You should blame KYLE Shanahan. The 49ers got the lead and choose to get conservative with the play calling and rely on their lead and ran the ball. Big mistake against KC. But I know that Lynch has been in enough big games to know better, so he should called Kyle and tell him quit fooling around. It is what it is, they lost. But no way does Grapapalo deserve the blame.

  6. He is right. Sherman was more to blame than Jimmy G. Mahommes lit him up like a xmas-tree

  9. Richard, you’re one of the smartest players in the league. Much smarter than I am most likely. So, what you’re saying is the guy who threw for a whopping 219 yards 1 td and 2 int and also throwing passes with his freaking eyes closed isn’t the reason you lost? Yes, you could of still won the game but if he plays even halfway decent you all win this game. So yes, he is the reason you lost. The only reason you were in it was because of the rest of the team.

  10. “Jimmy played fine,” Sherman said on KNBR, via the Sacramento Bee. “He did what he was supposed to do.”

    For 3 quarters.

    But he was AWOL in the 4th quarter.

    4 possessions in the 4th quarter. No scoring drives. Never got the ball out of 49er territory. Average drive length (yards) – 12. Longest (duration) drive – 3 minutes 4 seconds (drive #1). Average drive (duration) – 1 minute 10 seconds. As noted in the article – 10 attempts, 3 completions and an interception.

    Basically, the offense left the defense on the field for most of the 4th quarter. The defense stopped a 5 minute and 38 second drive that started in the 3rd quarter and end in the 4th quarter with an interception.

    After the Mahomes INT that ended the Chiefs drive, there were less than 12 minutes left in the game.

    So with a 10 point lead in the 4th quarter, Garapolo, who was 18 of 21 pass attempts at that point – CHOKED. He went 3 for 10 when all he had to do was burn time off the clock to win the SB.

  11. We all agree Jimmy wasnt the problem Richard. But to your shock and disbelief, we all think you were the problem, Richard.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.