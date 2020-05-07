Saints to host Vikings for Christmas

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 7, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has a Christmas present this year, and some competition for a sports day that’s generally been left to the NBA.

According to Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com, the Saints will host the Vikings on Christmas Day.

The NFL has generally tried to avoid playing on Christmas, though there have been some scattered games (most recently in 2017). When Christmas has fallen on a Sunday, the league has generally played games on Christmas Eve, but moving a game to a short-week to drop it onto a holiday is an unusual move.

Duncan also reports the Saints will visit the Raiders in Week Two on Monday Night Football.

14 responses to “Saints to host Vikings for Christmas

  3. Good homecoming for Jefferson to light up the Saints secondary. One thing for sure is the Saints fans will complain when they lose……..again…

  7. Christmas is on a Friday this year. Why the hell are they making all the players, coaches, staff, TV people and everyone else sacrifice their Christmas to play a Friday football game. Stupid

  8. Why does it seem that the Vikings NEVER get a HOME game in a Prime time game?
    It’s ALWAYS AT Seattle, AT Greenbay, AT Chicago, AT NO, AT Dallas…

    I’d rather NOT have such games if you ALWAYS have to have the disadvantage of playing in a hostile stadium.

  9. WTF. A Friday?! And of course it’s once again at the Saints’ home field. It’s like the NFL is just trying to hand them a win against the Vikings. Look for the Vikings to play a Monday night game the week prior too.

  10. Rick Spielman is a Magician says:
    May 7, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    The wives are not going to be happy about this one.
    ===================================================
    Oh yeah. You win the comment of the day.

  11. It will be very interesting given Christmas Day may actually be opening day for the NBA beginning with 2020-’21 on a permanent basis. That was something even before the Pandemic some NBA owners wanted to see, with if that happened the NBA playoffs taking place through the summer and the Finals running as late as the Sunday of Labor Day weekend (Sunday before the NFL season starts).

  12. Back in 2009 the Vikings had their best players of all time Brett Favre and Adrian Peterson a game away from the Super Bowl but the dark arts mastermind Gregg Williams put bounty $ on Favre, and the rest is history. Saints won an SB and the vikings remain…ringless

  13. Dude. Whatever.
    You ruined Christmas Eve last year, so ruin Christmas night this year. Whatever!

  14. Watching the disgraced Vikings get humiliated would make for a great annual tradition.

