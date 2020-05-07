Saints to host Vikings for Christmas

Getty Images

The NFL has a Christmas present this year, and some competition for a sports day that’s generally been left to the NBA.

According to Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com, the Saints will host the Vikings on Christmas Day.

The NFL has generally tried to avoid playing on Christmas, though there have been some scattered games (most recently in 2017). When Christmas has fallen on a Sunday, the league has generally played games on Christmas Eve, but moving a game to a short-week to drop it onto a holiday is an unusual move.

Duncan also reports the Saints will visit the Raiders in Week Two on Monday Night Football.