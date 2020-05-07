Getty Images

The 49ers and Seahawks aren’t set to face each other in a Sunday night game this season, but they’ll both be making multiple appearances at home early in the season.

Both NFC West teams are scheduled to host Sunday Night Football games twice in the first six weeks of the regular season. The Seahawks will face the Patriots in Week Two and the Vikings will make their way to Seattle in Week Five. The 49ers will be at home in Week Four against the Eagles and in Week Six against the Rams.

Green Bay was also slated for two home games on Sunday night. They’ll have the Bears in town in Week 12 and the Titans in Week 16.

The Raiders are the only AFC team scheduled to host multiple Sunday night games this season. They’ll welcome Tom Brady to Las Vegas in Week Seven and another MVP will visit in Week 11 when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs make their first visit to the new home of their divisional foes.

Week One features the Cowboys in Los Angeles to face the Rams and Week Three brings the Packers to New Orleans. The run of 49ers, Seahawks and Raiders games ends in Week Eight when the Eagles host the Cowboys. The Bucs are home against the Saints in Week Nine and the Patriots host the Ravens in Week 10 before the K.C.-Oakland matchup in Week 11.

The Packers host the Bears in Week 12, the Chiefs host the Broncos in Week 13 and the Bills get a home date against the Steelers in Week 14. The schedule wraps up with the 49ers in Dallas and the Titans visiting Green Bay in Week 16.

Week 17 will be determined heading into the final weekend of the season.