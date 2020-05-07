Texans see last two MVPs in first two weeks

Getty Images

The Texans might be the one team that won’t be sad to see a delay to the start of the season. No team has a more difficult start to the season than Houston.

The Texans travel to Kansas City for the opening game of the NFL schedule on Thursday, Sept. 10. They get a mini-bye before hosting the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 20.

It means the Texans will get the 2018 league MVP — Patrick Mahomes — in Week One and the 2019 league MVP — Lamar Jackson — in Week Two. That’s the first time that has happened since 2005, according to James Palmer of NFL Media.

In the first two weeks of the 2005 season, the Ravens lost to Peyton Manning’s Colts and Steve McNair’s Titans.

Last season, the Texans lost to the Ravens 41-7 in Baltimore and beat the Chiefs 31-24 in Kansas City during the regular season. The Chiefs got revenge in the postseason with a 51-31 victory in the divisional round as Houston blew a 24-0 lead.

“Yeah, tough two opponents to start the season with,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said on Texans TV. “They’re all tough, right? I think coming back home, to be able to play Baltimore, another great team, a playoff team, great coaching staff, like you said Lamar Jackson – excellent player – is on that team. To be able to come home and have that game at home is going to be a great experience for us, a great opportunity for our players to be able to play in front of our hometown fans and play against a great opponent.”