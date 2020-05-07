Titans agree to terms with 14 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Titans announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms on contracts with 14 undrafted rookies.

The group includes four wide receivers. Kristian Wilkerson left Southeast Missouri State as the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Kyle Williams caught 159 passes at Arizona State, Nick Westbrook had 42 catches at Indiana last year and Mason Kinsey set records in the Souther Athletic Association during his time at Berry College.

The Titans didn’t draft any receivers and had eight on their roster before these additions.

Texas State offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett, Arizona State tight end Tommy Hudson, Arizona State linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, Valdosta State tackle Brandon Kemp, Missouri kicker Tucker McCann, TCU tackle Anthony McKinney, Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett, South Carolina nose tackle Kobe Smith and Florida International Teair Tart rounded out the group.