Tom Brady, Peyton Manning COVID-19 golf fundraiser set for May 24

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had many memorable matchups on the football field and we’ve known for some time that they were planning to take their rivalry to the golf course later this month to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The details of the event are now official. Manning will team with Tiger Woods while the Buccaneers quarterback will join up with Phil Mickelson for 18 holes at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida at 3 p.m. ET on May 24.

The match will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. All of the players are expected to be wearing microphones during the round.

All four players along with the event’s organizers have pledged $10 million in relief funds for a variety of organizations. There are also expected to be side bets that will up the total amount of money given by the time the day is out.