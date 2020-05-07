Toronto Argonauts claim DeShone Kizer’s negotiating rights

DeShone Kizer is currently a man without an NFL country. To continue his football career, Kizer may have to go to a different one.

Via 3downnation.com, the Toronto Argonauts have claimed the negotiating rights for the 2017 second-round pick who was cut earlier this week by the Raiders and went unclaimed on waivers.

Kizer started 15 games for the Browns in 2017, a season that ended with the Browns failing to get a single win. Traded to the Packers in 2018, Green Bay waived Kizer when the offseason roster was reduced to 53 last September. The Raiders then claimed Kizer on waivers.

In the weeks before the 2017 draft, Kizer made waves by comparing himself to Tom Brady and Cam Newton. Kizer claimed that the quote was taken out of context, even though it wasn’t. Kizer then said he stands by what he said.

The controversy quickly became forgotten in a haze of losses that littered his rookie season, as it became obvious that, as to the first four quarterbacks taken that year, the second and third are superstars (Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson) and the first and fourth are not (Mitch Trubisky and Kizer). And even though the Browns didn’t take their quarterback with Mahomes and Watson still on the board, Cleveland’s 2018 quarterback has candidly acknowledged that the Browns in 2017 should have used the first overall pick not on Myles Garrett but on Mahomes.

Kizer becomes the first of the top four 2017 quarterbacks to be out of the league. It remains to be seen in this crazy 2020 offseason whether he gets another chance in the NFL. If/when the CFL resumes play, his best chance to develop as a professional may be to head north of the border, especially since the American alternative leagues continue to crap out.

9 responses to "Toronto Argonauts claim DeShone Kizer's negotiating rights

  1. Kaepernick blackballed. Newton, a Super Bowl QB, can’t get a job. Dak Prescott can’t get a contract. Kizer being exiled to Canada. Interestingly, they all have one thing in common.

    Kaepernick blackballed. Newton, a Super Bowl QB, can’t get a job. Dak Prescott can’t get a contract. Kizer being exiled to Canada. Interestingly, they all have one thing in common.”

    I don’t think it’s anything to do with what they have in common. Kaepernick just isn’t as good as thought. Dak will get his contract (eventually), as for Cam Newton, I think he’s unemployed because of a few reasons 1) his injury and 2) lack of starting quarterback potential. Washington is high on Haskins, New England likes Stidham, Jags like Minshew. I think Cam will find a backup job eventually. I’m personally hoping Washington gets him to backup Haskins and if Haskins struggles then we can turn to Cam.

  5. The only one who can play is Prescott who could be the highest paid player in the league tomorrow if he wanted it. That’s not enough for him.

  6. As for Kizer, he was put in way too early on a awful team with awful coaching. He needs the CFL

  7. “Kaepernick blackballed. Newton, a Super Bowl QB, can’t get a job. Dak Prescott can’t get a contract. Kizer being exiled to Canada. Interestingly, they all have one thing in common.”

    Throw in Joe Flacco too. A SB winning QB. Other than Prescott, it sounds like a conspiracy against tall quarterbacks!

  8. Please please please come to Buffalo, we haven’t had a QB here since Jim Kelly and he lost 4 Super Bowls in a row.

    #allwedoislose

  9. It’s easy to say they all have “one thing” in common, but hubris has affected them all:

    Kaepernick-Victim of his own actions (right/wrong); Can’t expect to bite the hand that feeds you and have all forgiven, even if it looks like collusion.

    Newton-Just recently acknowledged he is open to a backup QB job AND coming back from an injury. Thinks he is still 2015 Cam when he obviously has not performed anywhere near that level in almost 5 years.
    Dak-Asking for too much $$$ and Jerrah called his bluff by signing Dalton.

    Kizer-never was started caliber, but also had a buffoon for a coach (Jackson) who thought otherwise. Canada may be good for him to have a career reset and show some improvement towards his craft.

