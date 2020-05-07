Vegas odds have Joe Burrow passing for more yards than any of last year’s rookies

Getty Images

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is poised for a big season, if the Vegas odds are to be believed.

The over-under for Burrow’s passing yards this season is 3,764.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.

If Burrow hits the over he’ll top any rookie from last year. In 2019, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led all rookies with 3,722 passing yards. The last time a rookie passed for over 3,764.5 yards was in 2016, when Carson Wentz finished the season with 3,782 passing yards.

The Bengals’ two quarterbacks last season, Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley, threw for a combined 3,968 yards in their first year in coach Zac Taylor’s offense.

The NFL record for passing yards by a rookie is 4,374, set by Andrew Luck in 2012.