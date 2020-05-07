Getty Images

The Vikings have developed a reputation for struggling in prime-time games. That won’t be as much of an issue this year.

After having five prime-time games in 2019, despite missing the playoffs in 2018, the final-eight franchise from 2019 has only two prime-time games: Week Five on Sunday night at Seattle, and Week 10 on Monday night at Chicago.

In all, the Vikings have 12 games that start at 1:00 p.m. ET, subject to flexing to Sunday night. The only other deviations happen in Week 11 at Dallas (4:25 p.m. ET) and Week 16 at New Orleans (4:30 p.m. ET, on Christmas Day).

The Vikings don’t have a Thursday night game, presumably because their short-week game will be played on Christmas Day, a Friday.

The Vikings open with the Green Bay Packers in Minnesota, with three straight AFC South games following Week One. The dome team makes its annual trip to Green Bay on November 1, and then to Chicago two weeks later, on November 16.