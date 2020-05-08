49ers investigating training camp sites outside California

Getty Images

The Cowboys still hope to hold training camp in Oxnard, California, this summer.

The 49ers, Raiders, Chargers and Rams also are planning to have camp in California.

But California was among the first states to entact stay-at-home orders and is expected to be among the last to allow large groups to convene.

That means all five teams should have contingency plans ready.

General Manager John Lynch said the 49ers are working on alternative sites.

“We’re trying to prepare ourselves for just about anything,” Lynch said on the 49ers Insider Podcast. “I wish I could tell you, ‘Here’s how it’s going to go.’ No one knows that right now, and we’re all kind of eagerly awaiting information.”

The 49ers have held training camp at the team facility in Santa Clara since 2003. They have never had a training camp outside the state of California, according to Pro Football Reference.

“You always have to be prepared for everything,” Lynch said. “And I think this pandemic that we’re going through, there’s so much unknown. And it changes day to day, so, yes, you have to prepare for everything. We’re in great talks with our state and local officials, trying to learn as much as we can. But you have to prepare for everything, the unknowns.”