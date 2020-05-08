A.J. Epenesa, Jake Fromm sign with Bills

Getty Images

The Bills started signing their draft picks on Thursday and they’ve agreed to deal with two other members of this year’s class on Friday.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Bills have signed second-round defensive end A.J. Epenesa and fifth-round quarterback Jake Fromm. That leaves them with two unsigned picks in their seven-player group.

Epenesa earned playing time at Iowa right off the bat and picked up 15 sacks over his first two seasons without starting a game. He moved into the starting lineup last year and posted 11.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles on his way to being named a second-team All-America.

Fromm won a lot of games at Georgia and has earned high marks for his football IQ, but scouts generally took a dimmer view of his athletic traits. He’ll compete with Matt Barkley to back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.