A.J. Green ready to work with Joe Burrow whenever that’s possible

Getty Images

A.J. Green said goodbye to his longtime quarterback Andy Dalton on a FaceTime call after Dalton was released by the Bengals last week and now he’s looking forward to getting to work with the team’s new quarterback.

Green wasn’t able to work with Dalton last year because of an ankle injury, but he said he is “back to normal” and has been in communication with Joe Burrow since the Bengals made Burrow the first overall pick in the draft. With COVID-19 shutdowns in place, they can’t do more than talk at this point but Green said they’ve talked about plans to work on the other aspect of their relationship.

“We’ve been talking back and forth. We were talking yesterday and I know he wants to get together and throw somewhere,” Green said, via the Bengals website. “I told him wherever he is, we’ll come to him. I don’t know where, when, how. It’s all who can fly where and when. He’s the quarterback. He makes his location and we have to get there.”

Once they do start working together, Green will be trying to do more than adjusting to Burrow’s playing style. Green may be the veteran, but he wants to be sure Burrow “feels comfortable leading” right out of the gate because that’s the quarterback’s role on the team.