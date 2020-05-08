Bill Belichick: Patriots have four good players in the quarterback room

Getty Images

The Patriots no longer have quarterback Tom Brady, and they didn’t make any splashy offseason moves to replace him. Bill Belichick is unconcerned.

Belichick said on NFL Network that he likes second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, veteran backup Brian Hoyer and undrafted free agents Brian Lewerke from Michigan State and J'mar Smith from Louisiana Tech.

“We feel like we have four good players there. We added Brian and J’Mar to Hoyer and Stidham. We added Hoyer and had Stidham from last year. We’d like to work with all those guys and see how it goes,” Belichick said.

Not may people would look at Stidham, Hoyer, Lewerke and Smith and describe them as “four good players,” but then again not many people have Belichick’s track record of success in the NFL. If he thinks he can win with his quarterback group, it would be tough to bet against him.