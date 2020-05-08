Bill O’Brien likes having eight straight early Sunday kickoffs

Getty Images

The Texans will open the 2020 season by taking on the Chiefs in Kansas City on a Thursday night and they’re set to be home for a late Sunday kickoff against the Ravens in Week Two, but the next eight games will not require any double checking of the schedule to see what time they’ll be playing.

Whether they are at home or on the road, the next eight games on the schedule will be kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. Head coach Bill O’Brien told Drew Dougherty of the team’s website that he’s a fan of having that kind of a routine in place.

“I think it is good,” O’Brien said, via USA Today. “I think that we’re able to play, right now, two nationally televised games that we already spoke about, Kansas City the first game of the year and then Detroit on Thanksgiving. I think to be able to have most of our games at noon, it does give us an opportunity to get into a real routine, which is really important.”

That Thanksgiving game ends the run, although it’s not a major tweak as they’ll be playing at 12:30 p.m. ET. They’re back to the usual kickoff time in Weeks 13, 14 and 16 with Week 15’s game yet to be officially scheduled. Every team in the league is scheduled to play at 1 p.m. in Week 17, but the NFL will adjust that schedule down the road to emphasize games with playoff implications.