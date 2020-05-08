Bills announce eight undrafted free agent signings

Getty Images

The NFL’s transaction wire brought news of five undrafted rookies signing with the Bills and the team officially announced those moves along with three other additions on Friday.

There are three offensive linemen, two running backs, two safeties and a cornerback in the group. Both of the safeties were two-year starters in college and served as captains last year.

Josh Thomas had 72 tackles as an All-Sun Belt selection for Appalachian State last year. Garrett Taylor was an All-Big Ten honorable mention at Penn State.

The Bills also signed Washington tackle Trey Adams, FIU cornerback Ike Brown, Toledo fullback Reggie Gilliam, Auburn guard Marquel Harrell, FAU tackle Brandon Walton and North Carolina running back Antonio Williams.