Bills sign five undrafted free agents including Trey Adams

The Buffalo Bills signed five undrafted free agents to rookie contracts on Thursday. The group was headlined by University of Washington tackle Trey Adams.

Adams had been thought as a possible high draft pick after a strong start to his college career with the Huskies that saw him named a first-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2016. However, a lengthy injury history piled up and a bad showing at the NFL Combine – in more ways than one – led to his going undrafted.

In addition to Adams, the Bills signed running backs Isiah Brown from Toledo and Antonio Williams from North Carolina, and defensive backs Isiah Brown from Florida International and Josh Thomas from Appalachian State.