Bills sign fourth-rounder Gabriel Davis

The Bills are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced that wide receiver Gabriel Davis had signed his rookie deal.

The fourth-rounder from Central Florida joins the previously reported A.J. Epenesa and Jake Fromm signing Friday, after wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, kicker Tyler Bass and cornerback Dane Jackson had signed earlier.

That leaves just third-round running back Zack Moss without a deal among their seven picks.

Davis caught 152 passes for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns in 38 career games, averaging 16.1 yards per catch.