Brandon Beane on four prime time games: We appreciate the respect

The Bills have made it to the playoffs two of the last three seasons and the release of the schedule for the 2020 season shows that the NFL expects them to be a competitive team again this season.

Buffalo got four prime time games, which is one off the most of any team in the league and the most that a Bills team has had since the 1996 season. They’ll host the Chiefs on a Thursday in Week Six and then play three prime time games in four weeks later in the season. Week 13 finds them on the road against the 49ers on Monday night, Week 14 has them at home against the Bills on Sunday night and they’ll face the Patriots in New England in the final Monday night game of the year.

General Manager Brandon Beane reacted to the news on NFL Network.

“Yeah, four is a lot,” Beane said, via USAToday.com. “Obviously appreciate the respect and that’s a lot to live up to.”

The Bills only played once in prime time last year. They beat the Steelers 17-10 on the road on Sunday night in Week 15 to move to 10-4.