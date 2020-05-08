Browns cut Brandin Bryant to make Rashard Higgins’ signing official

Getty Images

The Browns waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant on Friday after making the re-signing of receiver Rashard Higgins official.

It was the ninth transaction Bryant has had with the Browns since originally signing with them during training camp last August.

He played in four games last season, with his first career action coming on 42 defensive snaps and four on special teams. He made three tackles.

Bryant, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Seahawks in 2016. He has spent time on the Jets’ practice squad.

Higgins’ signing, which was previously reported, returns him to Cleveland for a fifth season. The Browns made him a fifth-round choice in 2016.