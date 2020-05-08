Bruce Arians: Tom Brady was adamant about Gronk wanting to come to Bucs

Getty Images

The path to Rob Gronkowski‘s return to the NFL started when quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said on ESPN that Gronkowski wasn’t on the radar until Brady began to lobby for his former Patriots teammate after joining the team in March. That lobbying was persistent enough that it became something for Arians and General Manager Jason Licht to pursue in a way that wound up with a trade sending Gronkowski to Tampa.

“It was really Tom,” Arians said. “Tom brought it up to me, and I didn’t even think it was a possibility that [Gronkowski] wanted to come back. And [Brady] was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he’d love to play with us. So Jason Licht got the ball rolling with the Patriots, the conversation was there, and he’s working out, he’s in great shape and he’s raring to go. So we’re really looking forward to getting on the practice field.”

It’s unclear when the Bucs or anyone else is going to get on the field, but the Brady-Gronkowski reunion will be closely watched whenever they do get going this year.