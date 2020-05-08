Bucs and Jaguars to hold joint practices during training camp

Getty Images

We still can’t be sure when training camps will begin, or what they’ll look like.

But the Jaguars are at least planning on looking at someone else during it.

According to Hays Carlyon of 1010XL, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said his team would conduct joint workouts with with the Buccaneers.

The teams play in the second week of the preseason in Tampa, so it comes at the time when teams typically find someone to break up the routine of camp.

The Jaguars had joint practices against Tom Brady‘s team in 2018 and ended up seeing them in the AFC Championship Game. They’d have to have a rematch in the Super Bowl this time, which seems, well, . . . less likely.