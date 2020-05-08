Cardinals already considering another East Coast stay

Getty Images

The Cardinals have a stretch of three straight road games early in the season, and they’re already thinking about turning it into an extended road trip.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said the team was already considering options to limit their travel between a Week Four Game at Carolina and a Week Five game against the Jets.

Among their options would be The Greenbrier in West Virginia, the resort which has hosted a number of NFL teams.

“[General Manager] Steve [Keim] and I talked about it [Thursday] morning and I think, would we look at it? Yes,” Bidwill said. “We will look at The Greenbrier, we will look at some other places too. We’re going to analyze that as we get deeper into the details. It’s exciting to try and minimize that East coast, three-hour time change and the long flights. Having those two back to back are great.”

The Cardinals stayed at The Greenbrier in 2015, between games in Detroit and Pittsburgh, and lost the second one to a Steelers team which had to use Landry Jones and Michael Vick at quarterback while Ben Roethlisberger was recovering from a knee injury.

The road games against the Panthers and Jets precede a Monday Night Football trip to Dallas, a stretch of games which will test a young team with increasing expectations.