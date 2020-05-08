Chiefs open as biggest Week One favorites

Getty Images

The Chiefs are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season by hosting the Texans on September 10 and it will be a rematch of last season’s divisional round game that ended with the Chiefs winning by 20 points.

Oddsmakers like their chances of winning by a comfortable margin again in September. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as 10.5-point favorites over their AFC South opponents, which makes them the biggest Week One favorites on the board.

The Ravens are nine-point favorites at home against the Browns and the 49ers are seven-point favorites at home against the Cardinals. The Colts are also seven-point favorites over the Jaguars, although they are set to open the season on the road.

Indianapolis isn’t the only road favorite. The Seahawks, Eagles, Chargers, Steelers and Cowboys are also favorites for the first week of action.