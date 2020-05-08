Deshaun Watson: Bears NEVER ONCE talked to me before 2017 draft

Getty Images

It seems there isn’t much we agree on these days, but one thing America is united on is this: The Bears blew it in 2017.

Even Bears fans wouldn’t argue that point.

Chicago, of course, could have had Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson and didn’t have to trade up to No. 2 overall to get either one of them. In fact, the Bears likely didn’t need to trade up to get Mitchell Trubisky either, but they did anyway.

Watson now has weighed in on the subject as re-dos of the 2017 draft are everywhere.

“The Bears NEVER ONCE talked to me [before the draft],” Watson wrote on Twitter on Friday night.

The Bears traded for Nick Foles, who could end up being the team’s starter before 2020 ends. Chicago declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky’s contract earlier this week.

Mahomes and Watson will get long-term deals in the near future that will put them among the highest-paid players in NFL history.