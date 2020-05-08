Earl Thomas incident doesn’t affect his contract

Getty Images

The Ravens may indeed be exploring whether last month’s bizarre incident involving safety Earl Thomas and/or his failure to report it promptly to the team violates his contract and/or voids his $10 million guaranteed salary for 2020. That doesn’t mean it will happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Ravens have no basis to contend that Thomas violated the contract or voided his guaranteed salary.

Thomas was not arrested; if anything, he was the victim not the aggressor in the altercation with his wife, that resulted in his wife allegedly pointing a gun to his head and chasing him with a knife.

It’s believed that, if a team source did indeed tell the Baltimore Sun that the team is exploring a potential violation, the team source is a low-level staffer who either doesn’t understand the situation and/or is looking to stir up trouble for Thomas.

If the Ravens could void the $10 million guarantee and walk away from the deal, they possibly would. But they can’t. At most, they have the ability cut Thomas and realize an offset for whatever he earns elsewhere. Chances are he wouldn’t earn $10 million.