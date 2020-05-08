Eric Wilson signs Vikings RFA tender

Getty Images

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams passed last month, so we knew linebacker Eric Wilson wouldn’t be leaving the Vikings as a free agent.

He still had to sign his tender in order to officially be back with the team, however. Wilson took care of that on Friday.

The Vikings announced Wilson signed the tender. He was tendered at the second-round level, so he’ll make a salary of $3.259 million.

Wilson signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has played in every game for the Vikings over the last three years. He started six times last season and ended the year with 62 tackles and three sacks.