How would Carson Wentz feel about Jadeveon Clowney as a teammate?

Carson Wentz lasted only eight minutes in his first postseason start. Jadeveon Clowney‘s hit left the Eagles quarterback with a concussion and watching Josh McCown run the offense in a loss to the Seahawks in the wild-card round game.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia asked Wentz about the hit in an interview Thursday.

Officials didn’t penalize Clowney, and the NFL didn’t fine him.

“I don’t think he had any ill will with that hit,” Wentz told Clark. “That’s part of football.”

Clowney remains a free agent two months after hitting the market, and the most recent report that involved the defensive end indicated the Seahawks’ finances might prevent a return there. He said earlier this week he wasn’t in a rush and was willing to wait for the “right opportunity and the right timing for me.”

How would Wentz feel if the Eagles consider signing the man who ended his 2019 season? Wentz said he trusts in General Manager Howie Roseman to make the best decisions for the team.

“Listen, at the end of the day, I’ll trust Howie with that,” Wentz said. “That play happened. It is what it is. That’s football. It was an unfortunate way to end end season for me personally, but I have respect for Jadeveon. He’s a heck of a player.”

Wentz’s past three seasons have ended prematurely with injuries.