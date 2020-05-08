Jaguars sign Mike Glennon

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
Jacksonville has added a veteran quarterback, though not one who’s likely to compete for the starting job.

Mike Glennon has agreed to terms with the Jaguars, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old Glennon spent last year with the Raiders, where he played sparingly as a backup to Derek Carr. He spent a year in Arizona before that and a year in Chicago in 2017, where he’s best remembered for fleecing the Bears for $18.5 million for his season of work.

A 2013 third-round pick of the Buccaneers, Glennon spent four years in Tampa Bay before cashing in with that Bears contract in free agency. With the Jaguars, Glennon will compete with Josh Dobbs and sixth-round rookie Jake Luton for a backup job behind Gardner Minshew.

  1. Championship!

    In all seriousness, Minshew had an ok rookie season (adequate), but Glennon is garbage. If Minshew is injured, there goes the Jags season….

  3. Mike Glennon .. Matt Flynn … Chase Daniels … Matt Cavanaugh for the older folks … these guys are my idols. Make millions doing not a damn thing. 🙂

  4. I readily admit I had no idea he is only 30. Seems like he has been around forever.

  5. Jags are throwing in the towel this year for a chance at Lawrence in 2021. If you cant see that then you are naive and are not able to see the signs of a tank job that exist before your eyes.

  8. redskinsfan29 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:13 am
    Jags are throwing in the towel this year for a chance at Lawrence in 2021. If you cant see that then you are naive and are not able to see the signs of a tank job that exist before your eyes.

    —-

    Or if that’s what you see – especially from this, months before the first cut, you either do not watch football or are a Washington fan. Guess that means Washington has been tanking for 30 years with the decisions they make.

  9. I’ve always liked Glennon. He’s had crappy support from the Bucs, da Bears and Raiders. Look at what those teams have Winston, Winston who?, Mitch We don’t want your stinjkin 5th yr option and Dereck who Johnnie can’t wait to get rid of.

  10. redskinsfan29 says:

    Jags are throwing in the towel this year for a chance at Lawrence in 2021. If you cant see that then you are naive and are not able to see the signs of a tank job that exist before your eyes.
    ===============================================

    The Jags want to sell out their games, they don’t want to keep covering seats up. The fans want Minshew.

  12. Wow. Ryan Pace puts his faith in Mike Glennon and now, allegedly, in Trubisky. The latter is likely to have the same career path as the former…

  13. extemporaneousexpressions says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:12 am
    Mike Glennon .. Matt Flynn … Chase Daniels … Matt Cavanaugh for the older folks … these guys are my idols. Make millions doing not a damn thing. 🙂
    ___________________

    Matt Flynn especially. Had one great game in his career and got PAID.

  15. “Wow. Cam Newton’s head must be exploding. Mike Glennon chosen before him.”
    _________________

    And that’s exactly why Glennon has a job and Newton doesn’t: One guy blends into the woodwork and has quietly moved between multiple teams, probably gotten the shaft at times but never griped. The other guy got paid $100 million by a team only to instantly go public saying he’d been betrayed when he was finally released after years of injury and disappointing play. I think Cam’s best shot at getting back is as an injury replacement signed during the year because nobody has any confidence he’d quietly accept a backup job.

