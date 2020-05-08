Jaguars sign Mike Glennon

Getty Images

Jacksonville has added a veteran quarterback, though not one who’s likely to compete for the starting job.

Mike Glennon has agreed to terms with the Jaguars, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old Glennon spent last year with the Raiders, where he played sparingly as a backup to Derek Carr. He spent a year in Arizona before that and a year in Chicago in 2017, where he’s best remembered for fleecing the Bears for $18.5 million for his season of work.

A 2013 third-round pick of the Buccaneers, Glennon spent four years in Tampa Bay before cashing in with that Bears contract in free agency. With the Jaguars, Glennon will compete with Josh Dobbs and sixth-round rookie Jake Luton for a backup job behind Gardner Minshew.