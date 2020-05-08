Joe Burrow: “We’re waiting to see” about COVID-19 before signing

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, the seventh overall choice, became the league’s initial first-round draft pick to sign his rookie deal. He agreed to a fully guaranteed, four-year, $23.621 million contract Friday.

Uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a question of whether some owners might hold onto signing bonus money longer than usual. The Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Texans and Giants have wasted no time in getting deals done with some of their draft choices.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, as the No. 1 overall choice, will receive the biggest deal among the 255 picks. His signing bonus will be a raise over the $23 million Kyler Murray received a year ago.

It doesn’t sound as if Burrow’s signing will come anytime soon, though.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens over the next three months because we really don’t know,” Burrow said on the Pardon My Take podcast Friday.

Murray signed his rookie deal on May 9, 2019.

Burrow will get his money at some point. He got acclimated with the playbook last weekend during a three-day virtual minicamp. Football is here even if it’s not, and for that, Burrow is grateful.

“[Getting drafted] was more along the lines of relief, you know, ‘I’m glad this is over; let’s finally start to get back to football,'” Burrow said on the podcast. “Instead of talking, we can get back on the field. Hopefully soon.”