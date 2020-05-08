Kirk Cousins’ advice to Dak Prescott: Franchise tag can be your friend

Posted by Charean Williams on May 8, 2020
Kirk Cousins played under the franchise tag twice, in 2016 and again in 2017, before leaving for the Vikings in free agency in 2018. He originally signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings before agreeing to a two-year, $66 million extension this offseason.

It worked out for Cousins, who was the first quarterback to play under the franchise tag since Drew Brees in 2005 with the Chargers. That worked out for Brees, too.

Cousins thus is highly qualified to give Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott advice.

The Cowboys used the $31.4 million tag on Prescott this offseason but have yet to reach a long-term agreement with a July 15 deadline looming.

“Anybody who I run into who’s been franchise tagged, we have one on our team this year in Anthony Harris, I believe the franchise tag can be your friend,” Cousins said on ESPN on Thursday night. “I don’t think it’s something to be disappointed with. I think it enables you to be well compensated, and deservedly so, for the upcoming season. Then, I always say the cream will rise to the top. If you’re good enough, the cream’s going to rise to the top, and you’re going to get compensated the way you want to. Sometimes it doesn’t happen as quickly as you would like, but if you deserve it, and you’ve earned it, it’s going to happen. So you’ve just got to stay the course and stay patient. Certainly in my journey, it all worked out. I wouldn’t go back and change a thing.

“So my message to Dak, when I saw him midseason last year, was, ‘Hey, whatever happens, don’t be afraid of the tag. It can be your friend, and you can use it to your advantage.'”

  1. Look at the packers giving Rogers 82 million over 2 years now they can’t wait to see him go!

  2. Kirk Cousins giving advice to Dak that he didn’t ask him for.

    Too funny!

  3. I like Kirk Cousins the person. He is right. He got the Vikings to overpay.

  4. That only works if you can find a pigeon desperate enough to sign you…

    Dak at 25 million? 30 million? 40???

    Harrrrrrd pass on the glorified waterboy…

  6. Yeah that, or he could blowout a knee and miss out on a huge payday. I don’t think $33m vs. $40m a year is really going to have any significant impact on the quality of his life. Playing poorly under the tag or getting hurt will though.

  7. Well he should listen to Kirk as he’s highly overpaid, and played the Tag game to perfection. He may or may not have more talent than Dak, depending on your point of view. BUT he’s definitely got more gigabites upstairs.

  8. Even if you’re not good enough, like Kirk, you’ll still be overpaid because NFL teams never seem to realize that overpaying a mediocre QB will put a team in no-mans land. They’ll never be bad enough to draft a top prospect but they’ll never win a championship because there isn’t enough money to make up for their shortcomings.

  9. Look one Over payed average QB giving advice to another soon to be over payed average QB.

  10. Not only did the Redskins get fleeced by Kirk, but they’re still paying for Alex Smith’s full body cast. Cousins is a different type of winner.

  11. The last guy who should say anything. He’s robbed teams blind for years with his just good enough play. Even Vikings fans know he isn’t good enough to get the to the bowl. Also being on the tag as a qb is much different than being on the tag as a rb or corner as one bad season can have severe impact on futire earnings.

  12. Kirk cousins, Dak Prescott. Two overrated as hell QBs. Meanwhile Brady has been getting 25 a year for years and has 9 Superbowl appearances to date .

  13. Dak : Does anybody know what the franchise tag is for a waterboy?

    Askin for a friend.

  14. Aaron is way over paid and look what he got them last year, another choke job. Lol

  15. Yes, it worked out great for the Vikings too.
    They got into a bidding war with basically themselves for one of the largest NFL contracts in history.

    Meanwhile, Cousins got into much publicized disagreements with his receivers that led to wild and embarrassing sideline arguments, forced apologies for his deep ball, the best receiver demanding his way out of town, and an old Redskins teammate boycotting a trade because he had no interest in a reunion.

    Yes, it’s pretty much been a win/win for just about everybody. 🙄

  16. maxamili says:

    May 8, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Kirk cousins, Dak Prescott. Two overrated as hell QBs. Meanwhile Brady has been getting 25 a year for years and has 9 Superbowl appearances to date .

    Hot me up with that smack talk after Brady deflates like a cheap balloon half a season in Tampa without Belichek

  18. He is the Master. Cousins played the system like no one before or since. Players play a little different when they know the guy they hit is playing with a franchise tag and if you don’t think that happens then you don’t give the NFL players enough credit.

