Kirk Cousins wants to gather some players for “player-led” minicamp

Getty Images

Teams still aren’t going to be able to convene for some time, but players are still likely to try to get some work in themselves before training camps begin.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said that he hoped to gather some players in June or July, giving him a chance to throw with first-round wideout Justin Jefferson.

“We were just connecting this past week trying to figure out logistics to be able to get together,” Cousins said on ESPN, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I think there’s going to be a buffer where NFL facilities are not going to be open but society will be open so we need to take advantage of that time and try to get together the best we can at a high school field and have a minicamp if you will that’s player-led and try to figure out what that could look like.”

Teams have been told to have plans in place by May 15 to reopen, but that’s still contingent on local restrictions and the league is still going to mandate that no team can open until they can all open.

And while quarterbacks gather groups of players every offseason, this one obviously creates a different set of challenges. First and foremost, they have to make sure they’re abiding local regulations, at a time when some states are beginning to loosen restrictions on gatherings of people, but that varies.

They also have greater responsibility to themselves and others, at a time when a contagious virus is still very much on the move in this country. Making sure they can maintain appropriate distance and a safe environment will be difficult for players, as they try to begin doing the work they’re used to doing in the offseason.