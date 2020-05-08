Mark Ingram: We’re gonna have the best backfield in the league

Getty Images

The Ravens led the league in rushing last year, so one might have thought that the last thing running back Mark Ingram would have liked to see the team do in the draft was add a back early in the proceedings.

That’s what they did by drafting J.K. Dobbins in the second round, however, and Ingram said on NFL Network Thursday night that he’s happy to make room for Dobbins in a backfield that also includes Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

“I like his mindset, I like his attitude, I like the way he runs the ball. Just bring him and his talents to our room that’s already special; our backfield is gonna be the best in the league for sure,” Ingram said. “We’re all looking forward to it, being playmakers for the team and help us win the championship.”

The Ravens have talked about using all four backs and doing so with the same kind of success they enjoyed in 2019 should make their backfield tough to beat as the top in the league.