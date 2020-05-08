Marquise Brown expects to make a “big statement” in second season

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown got off to a good start as a rookie by catching two touchdowns in Baltimore’s Week One rout of the Dolphins and he closed the year with seven catches for 126 yards in a playoff loss to the Titans, but the 2019 first-round pick never felt entirely like himself.

Brown hurt his foot in his final game at Oklahoma and had screws inserted to treat the injury, which left him with a foot that didn’t “feel right” at any point last year. It also left him feeling like he and quarterback Lamar Jackson were never entirely on the same page.

The foot is feeling better and Brown has spent time working with Jackson this offseason. That has him feeling confident he’ll make a “big statement” in his second season.

“I give respect to all the guys who came before, but I don’t think there’s ever been anyone like me,” Brown said, via Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report. “Nobody’s played like me at that size. Because I’m a receiver. They look at the small guys and think I’m just a gadget player. No, I’m a receiver. I can run every route. I know every defense. Guys get to the league, and they want to uphold this image that their way is the best way. I don’t think like that.”

Brown played at 157 pounds last season and told Dunne that he’s planning to be at least 170 pounds as a result of his offseason workouts. The hope in Baltimore will be that the mix of better health, a bigger body and the same speed will lead to a breakout for Brown.