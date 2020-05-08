Mike Tomlin “extremely confident” Ben Roethlisberger will be ready

Getty Images

The Steelers now know which teams they’re supposed to play and when, and the hope is that when that time comes, Ben Roethlisberger will be there.

The latest expression of optimism came from coach Mike Tomlin.

During an interview on NFL Network, Tomlin said all the signs were positive regarding his quarterback

“As we sit here today, we are extremely confident in his readiness,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We are enjoying the process that he’s going through right now. Obviously, it’s not without its angst. The guy is coming off a season-ending injury and surgery. But we like where we are. He’s throwing on a rehab schedule, and it’s going well, and we fully anticipate him being ready to go for that opener.”

Roethlisberger is coming off surgery to his throwing arm, but has been throwing, and said in early April he was pleased with his progress, and would have likely been doing some throwing if the Steelers were having OTAs.