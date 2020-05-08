Panthers sign Derrick Brown to rookie deal

Getty Images

The Panthers are the first to sign a first-rounder this year.

Per agent Drew Rosenhaus, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown signed his fully guaranteed, four-year, $23.621 million contract Friday.

The No. 7 overall pick is the highest-drafted player signed so far, as deals started trickling in this week.

He’s expected to be a foundational piece in the Panthers’ defensive makeover, pairing with Kawann Short up front for a team that churned most of its defense this offseason other than Short and linebacker Shaq Thompson.