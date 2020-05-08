Patriots sign another third-rounder, Devin Asiasi

Getty Images

The Patriots are qiuckly moving through the process of signing draft picks.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Patriots have signed third-rounder Devin Asiasi.

The tight end from UCLA is the seventh member of their 10-man draft class to sign, leaving just second-round safety Kyle Dugger, third-round tight end Dalton Keene, and sixth-round guard Michael Onwenu unsigned.

Asiasi caught 44 passes for 641 yards (14.6 yards per reception), and scored four touchdowns last year for UCLA.