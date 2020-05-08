Patriots sign Michael Onwenu, leaving only two draft picks unsigned

Getty Images

The Patriots announced yet another signing of a draft pick.

Actually, they announced four, but three previously were reported.

The team has come to terms with offensive guard Michael Onwenu, a sixth-round choice. He becomes the eighth choice to agree to terms, leaving only second-round safety Kyle Dugger and third-round tight end Dalton Keene unsigned.

Onwenu, 22, was the 182nd overall selection.

He was a four-year letterman at Michigan and a two-time All-Big Ten third team selection. Onwenu appeared in 46 career games, playing along the offensive line in 41 contests.

Onwenu started 35 games at guard, also contributing on PAT/field goal protection units throughout his collegiate career.