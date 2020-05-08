Ravens sign third-rounder Tyre Phillips

Getty Images

The Ravens got another contract done with a 2020 draft pick on Friday.

The team announced a deal with third-round offensive lineman Tyre Phillips. He’s the seventh of their 10 draft picks to sign a four-year deal with the team this week.

Phillips redshirted his first year at Mississippi State and served as a backup in 2018 before taking over as the starter at left tackle last year. He started every game for the Bulldogs and has experience playing guard from his time in junior college.

A move back to guard may be in the cards with Marshal Yanda’s retirement opening up a spot on the interior of the line in Baltimore.

First-round linebacker Patrick Queen, third-round wide receiver Devin Duvernay and third-round linebacker Malik Harrison are the only unsigned Ravens picks.