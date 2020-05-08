Ravens will travel the least of any team in league

Getty Images

The Ravens have the easiest schedule in the league based on how teams finished during the 2019 season and they won’t have to do much traveling to make their way through the slate.

Baltimore will leave the Eastern time zone once during the 2020 regular season. That trip will come in Week Two when they head to Houston to face the Texans.

All told, the Ravens are set to travel 6,310 miles this season. That’s less travel than any other team in the league and ESPN Stats and Info notes that is the fewest miles for any team in the last four years.

There’s one extended stretch that will see the Ravens avoid air travel altogether. They have a home game in Week Three, a trip to Washington in Week Four, a home game in Week Five, a trip to Philadelphia in Week Six, a home game in Week Seven and a bye in Week Eight before traveling to Indianapolis in Week Nine.