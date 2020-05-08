Report: Bears considering pursuit of Larry Warford

Getty Images

As expected, Larry Warford quickly has become a highly sought-after free agent. Hours after the Saints released the offensive guard, the Texans expressed interest.

The Bears also are considering pursuing Warford, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

They might not have long to consider whether they’re interested.

The Bears signed Germain Ifedi, a first-round choice of the Seahawks in 2016, and he will work at right guard after playing mostly right tackle in Seattle. Chicago also have Rashaad Coward, who started 10 games last season after Kyle Long was injured, and Alex Bars, the former undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, to compete for the job.

Warford, 28, has started 101 regular-season games in seven seasons.

He made the Pro Bowl the past three years after joining the Saints. Warford spent his first four seasons in Detroit after the Lions made him a third-round choice.