Report: Jason Peters has talked to Eagles but keeping options open

Getty Images

On March 5, the Eagles announced they and Jason Peters had “mutually agreed” to let the left tackle test the market. Sixty-four days later, Peters remains a free agent with no indications that he has received an offer elsewhere.

Peters, 38, continues working out and still plans to play this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Peters posted a workout video for all 32 teams.

He has “spoken with the Eagles but is keeping his options open,” Schefter adds.

The options appear pretty limited. The 49ers traded for Trent Williams. The Browns drafted Jedrick Wills Jr. The Vikings drafted Ezra Cleveland. The Giants drafted Andrew Thomas. The Jets drafted Mekhi Becton. The Dolphins drafted Austin Jackson. The Bucs drafted Tristan Wirfs.

Washington still has uncertainty at left tackle after trading Williams.

But the Eagles might be the best (and only?) landing spot for Peters. He has made nine Pro Bowls and was all-decade for the 2010s, but Peters has missed 12 games over the past three seasons and hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2016.